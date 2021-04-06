Two men arraigned for $3.1M drug bust on Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court today in connection with a $3.1 million drug bust that occurred on March 29 on Eleuthera.

Brandon Miller, 29, and Johnnie Emil, 46, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Miller was charged with possession of dangerous with intent supply, importation of dangerous drugs, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and conspiracy to import dangerous drugs.

Emil was charged with the latter two.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Miller was granted bail at $10,000 and Emil is expected to return to court on April 12 for a bail hearing.

The trial is expected to begin on September 1.