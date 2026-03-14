Two juveniles questioned after Hope Town house break-in

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Abaco are questioning two juvenile males in connection with a house breaking incident at a home in Hope Town.

Preliminary reports indicate that on Friday, March 13th, 2026, shortly after 8:30 a.m., two males were discovered inside a residence.

The males allegedly exited the home but were later caught.

Entry was allegedly gained into the residence after the rear door was damaged.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old male were arrested in connection with this incident. The investigation continues.