Two juvenile males arrested in connection with firearm discovery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities have confirmed that two juvenile males were arrested in the Bain & Grants Town constituency on Monday April 15, 2024 following the discovery of a firearm containing ammunition.

Police said officers from Operation Ceasefire, inclusive of officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBPF), apprehended a 17-year-old male in the area

of Hutchinson Street around 4:00 0.m. after he was observed discarding the weapon, which was also retrieved in the

immediate area.

Following this, the officer’s acting on information took another juvenile male, also

aged 17, into custody in connection with this incident, authorities said.

The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force will continue investigations into this matter.