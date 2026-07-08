Two individuals arrested after police seize suspected hydroponic marijuana during Kemp Road search

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police arrested a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman on Tuesday, 7th July 2026, after officers executing a search warrant at a Kemp Road residence seized suspected hydroponic marijuana valued at approximately $10,500.

According to the preliminary report, shortly before 11:00 a.m., officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Canine Support Unit, executed a search warrant at the residence. During the operation, a police canine was deployed, leading officers to the discovery of several clear plastic bags containing a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana.

Following the discovery, both individuals were arrested. A subsequent search of the exterior of the property resulted in the discovery of additional packages containing suspected hydroponic marijuana. Both suspects were further cautioned regarding this additional finding.

The suspected hydroponic marijuana weighs 4.6 pounds and has an estimated street value of approximately $10,500.

The investigation continues.