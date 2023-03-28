Two in custody after police officer shot in the face

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have two men in custody following an early morning shooting which left a 31-year-old police officer in hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to reports, around 12:30 am this morning, officers attached to “Operation Ceasefire” were on routine patrol on Robinson Road east of East Street when they observed a black Nissan Note, with three male occupants traveling west on Robinson Road at a high rate of speed.

As the officers attempted to stop the vehicle using their beacon lights, the rear seat passenger of the Note opened fire on them, resulting in the driver of the police cruiser being shot to the face. The officer was taken to hospital via a marked police vehicle where he is listed in stable condition.

Police later recovered the vehicle in the Gardens Hills area and two men ages 20 and 25, were arrested. A search of the immediate area by officers of the K9 Unit led to the discovery of a large quantity of marijuana. Police are searching for a third man involved in that incident.