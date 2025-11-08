Two in custody after firearm seized in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Grand Bahama police have arrested a man and a woman after allegedly discovering an illegal firearm, an extended magazine, and ammunition during a search at a local resort. According to reports, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025, officers — acting on information concerning a wanted suspect — executed a search warrant on a room at the resort. During the search, officers found the firearm and ammunition. A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both occupants of the room, were taken into custody and are assisting police with their investigations.