Two in critical condition after separate overnight shootings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are fighting for their lives after being shot in two separate incidents just hours apart in the capital on Thursday night.

In the first incident, police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 9:00 p.m. in the Dumping Ground Corner area. By the time officers arrived, the teenage victim had already been rushed to hospital by private vehicle.

Doctors confirmed the teen suffered gunshot wounds to his left thigh and side and was in critical condition undergoing surgery.

Preliminary reports indicate that two men on a white Kawasaki motorcycle approached a group gathered near a business establishment on Meadow Street. The passenger allegedly opened fire before the suspects fled through Augusta Street and Ferguson Way.

Less than two hours later, police were called to another shooting shortly before 11:00 p.m. in the Hay Street area. The victim, a 21-year-old man, had also been transported to hospital before officers arrived.

Investigators say two men dressed in dark clothing rode into the area on a motorcycle and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times about the body before fleeing toward East Street.

The victim sustained injuries to his back and abdomen and remains in critical condition. He was unable to assist police at the time.

Both matters remain under active investigation.