Two Groups Eyeing Nazareth Center Children’s Home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While renovations continue at the Nazareth Center Home for Children the Minister of Social Services, Information, and Broadcasting Myles LaRoda revealed Monday morning that there are two “prospective groups” vying to claim the space for “repurposing;” he did not disclose the names of the interested parties.

The Catholic Church previously managed the facility, however they stepped back from that role in December of last year, according to Laroda.

The minister was unable to confirm how the “prospective groups’,” plans might affect operations at the children’s home. He was also unable to share what their “repurposing,” plans would entail.

Laroda confirmed that renovations at the children’s home will be completed within the next few months.