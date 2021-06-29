TWO FOUND DEAD: Man stabbed to death and another submerged in waters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was stabbed to death on Pine Barren Road off Prince Charles yesterday morning while another man was found submerged in waters near the Victoria Avenue Dock off Bay Street.

In the first incident, police said officers responding to reports of a body being found around 7am discovered the body of a man with injuries consistent with stab wounds on Pine Barren Road.

Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles said police were canvassing the community to identify the victim, who is believed to be in his mid-50s.

She asked anyone with information to contact the police at 328-TIPS.

She said it is believed the man lived in the community.

“We definitely need the community’s help in solving this matter; first, identifying this man and then solving this matter,” Knowles said.

Police suspect the man was killed between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said officers responding to reports of an apparent drowning also around 7am found the body of a man in waters off the Victoria Avenue pier.

He said an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Peters said the “incident” appeared to be recent, noting the body showed no sign of decomposing. He told reporters that police were following some “other facts” in the investigation that could “tell us what really happened to this victim”.

The man’s identity was not released.

Peters encouraged residents to be cautious in or around open water, including pools.

He said: “Summer is upon us and I want to remind parents — those who have pools at home — to ensure there are safety mechanisms in place for children, and adults as well, while they are using the pools and when going to the beaches.

“You want to ensure there are some responsible persons supervising children, adults as well, and ensure that a strong swimmer is present during beaching during the summer holidays.”