Two firearms seized, three arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police officers from “Operation Ceasefire” say they’ve arrested three (3) adult males and seized two (2) firearms in Yellow Elder Gardens.

Initial reports from police on November 2, 2024, indicate that after 4:00 a.m., officers acted on information and conducted a stop-and-search of two (2) vehicles traveling on Major Road. During the search, they confiscated two firearms, one with ammunition and one without, leading to the arrests of three men, ages 22, 22, and 21.

Operation Ceasefire is a collaborative effort involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.