Mother and daughter found dead with upper body lacerations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police made the gruesome discovery of the partially decomposed bodies of two females inside a residence through Ross Corner Friday morning.

While police are unsure of the circumstances surrounding their deaths, they say that they have a “person of interest” in custody.

According to police press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, it was shortly after 10 am when a concerned citizen contacted the police after she smelled foul odor emanating from a residence in the area.

“Police responded and upon arrival at the residence, they had to breach a door which was locked and upon entering the apartment discovered two females partially decomposed with what appeared to be lacerations about the upper body.

“We can not say definitively what occurred but we are investigating and have a person of interest in custody,” said Skippings.

Police say that the two women believed to be relatives may have been dead for a day and a half.