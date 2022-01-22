Two dead, third critically injured in Long Island car crash

Surviving victim airlifted to Nassau in need of blood

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men are dead and a third man is critically injured after a car collided into a residence in Mangrove Bush, Long Island last night.

Family members have made an urgent appeal for the public to donate blood at Doctors Hospital in the name of Manoli Constantakis, who was airlifted to New Providence following the deadly crash.

The men were occupants of a Black Nissan Infiniti that collided into a house shortly after 9pm, according to Superintendent Audley Peters.

Peters said officers discovered the car resting on the driver’s side with extensive damage.

“The officers conducted an assessment of the males and discovered that two of them were unresponsive,” Peters said.

“The local doctor later pronounced the two males dead. The third occupant was airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention. The police will await an identification by a next of kin to determine the identities of the victims.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Section will continue investigations into this matter,” he added.