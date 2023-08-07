NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of Exuma are investigating a traffic accident that left two people dead and four others injured.

According to reports, the accident occurred shortly after 3 pm on Thursday, August 4, in the area of Queens Highway and Hermitage Road, in George Town. The accident involved a black Volvo, occupied by two people, and a white Nissan Sunny, occupied by four people.

It is reported that the male driver of the Nissan Sunny was traveling west along Queens Highway, and the male driver of the black Volvo, east along Queens Highway, when they collided.

The driver of the Nissan Sunny and his adult female passenger received serious injuries due to the accident and died on scene. The two remaining passengers—a female child and an adult female—were also injured and taken to the local clinic. The driver of the Volvo, along with his male passenger received non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations into this matter continue.

Police are also questioning a 16-year-old girl of Rupert Dean Lane along with her 27-year-old cistern connection with a hit-and-run incident on July 31st which left a woman dead.

Initial reports indicated that sometime around 12:20 am on Monday, July 31, a female pedestrian was on the southern side of Wulff Road near Palm Beach Street, when she was struck by the driver of a red Honda vehicle who was traveling west along Wulff Road. The victim received serious injuries and succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

Police say that officers attached to the Traffic and Mobile Divisions, acting on intelligence, arrested the teen who is suspected of being the driver around 5:30 pm on Saturday, along with her 27-year-old sister of Rupert Dean Lane.

Additionally, officers recovered the vehicle involved in the accident in bushes off Rupert Dean Lane.