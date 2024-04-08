Two-day Eleuthera Business Outlook slated to April 18 and 19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The 12th annual Eleuthera Business Outlook, themed “Future Eleuthera: Branding the National Identity, Planning for Success,” will be held as a two-day event on April 18 and 19 in both South as well as North Eleuthera, providing a platform for a broader discussion and in-depth look into the island’s growing economy.

This year’s event showcases an extensive and varied lineup of speakers. Delivering the keynote address on Day 1 of the Outlook at the Eleuthera Business Hub in Rocks Sound will be the Honourable Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, MP for South and Central Eleuthera.

Other speakers on Day 1 include Tracy Boucher, VP of Engineering and Technology at Cable Bahamas Ltd; Christel Sands-Feaste, Partner at Higgs & Johnson; Philip Galanis, Managing Partner at HLB Galanis & Co and Chairman of the Bahamas Trade Commission; Dennis Deveau, Chief Financial Officer of Doctors Hospital Health Systems; Dominic Sturrup, Senior Vice President of Bahamas Striping; Joseph Gaskins, Regional Director of Public Affairs at Disney Cruise Lines; Dr Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation; Keyron Smith, President and CEO of the One Eleuthera Foundation; Scott Blacquieri and Anya Ferguson from Sunset Estates & Marina; Lakeisha Anderson-Rolle, Executive Director of the Bahamas National Trust; John Christie from HG Christie; Mark Hussey from BRI Sotheby’s International Realty; and Serena Mayers, Officer in Charge of BOB’s Eleuthera branch.

The Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce has once again partnered with event organizers TCL Group. Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Sands will be a speaker and moderator at this year’s Outlook.

Sands emphasizes the importance of strategic planning to capitalize on the plethora of economic opportunities emerging in Eleuthera and other family islands. He notes a surge in foreign direct investments, growth in the Airbnb segment, boutique hotels, and the cruise industry on the island.

“Historically, Eleuthera’s economy has been primarily in South Eleuthera, closely tied to Central Eleuthera, with Harbour Island and Spanish Wells contributing significantly. The diversity of Eleuthera creates a broad base of opportunities for Eleutherans and Bahamians alike,” says Sands.

He further stresses the need for strategic planning in addressing infrastructure and other challenges while training Bahamians for emerging opportunities.

On April 19, the Eleuthera Business Outlook will continue at Valentine’s Resort and Marina, Harbour Island, where Sylvannus Petty, MP for North Eleuthera, will provide an update. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Aviation, and Investments, will deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers on Day 2 include Chantelle Sands from Aliv Bahamas Business, Robert Deal from the Water & Sewerage Corporation, Maxwell Daniels from Bahamas Power and Light, Drexel Woods from BTC, Ben Simmons from The Other Side, Lee Prosenjak from Valentines Resort & Marina, Henry Rolle from The Rock House, Harbour Island, Chorten Wangyel from Coral Sands, Darico Higgs from Higgs Construction Company, Leroy Dames from Commonwealth Bank, Spanish Wells, Natasha Shepherd from Dunmore Realty, James Malcolm from BPG Real Estate, Robert Arthur from Coldwell Banker, Lightbourn Realty, William Simmons from Harbour Island Green School, Keyron Smith from One Eleuthera Foundation and Centre For Training & Innovation (HITS), and Dorlan Curtis Jr from Foodpost Farms.

For registration and further information, visit tclevents.com or contact Margaret Albury at 322.1000 and malbury@tclbahamas.com or Audrey Tynes at atynes@eleutherachamberofcommerce.com.