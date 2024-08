NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prominent Grand Bahamian businessmen Darren Cooper and Roman Russell suffered a major loss on Monday evening after a fire severely damaged their businesses.

According to Cooper, he received calls around 7 o’ clock Monday evening about a fire which was reportedly in the back of the building where his business is situated.

Cooper said he does not believe that the blaze was an act of arson.

Police investigations are underway into this incident.