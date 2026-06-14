Two arrested in joint police and Customs operation after seven pounds of suspected marijuana found

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: A joint operation involving police and customs officers has resulted in the arrest of two individuals following the discovery of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $14,000.

On Saturday, 13th June 2026, officers from the Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force, working in conjunction with the Bahamas Customs Department, arrested two individuals in connection with the possession of dangerous drugs.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers, acting on intelligence and armed with a search warrant, proceeded to a residence on Honduras Drive. Upon arrival, the warrant was presented to a 25-year-old male and a 25-year-old female occupant, who appeared to understand its contents.

During a search of the premises conducted in the presence of the occupants, officers discovered a Huggies diaper box containing seven (7) vacuum-sealed packages of a grassy substance suspected to be marijuana. As a result, both occupants were arrested, cautioned, and taken into custody in connection with the discovery.

The suspected marijuana, weighing approximately seven pounds, has an estimated street value of $14,000. The exhibits were seized and are being held pending further investigation.