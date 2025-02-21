Two arrested in Grand Bahama drug seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-On Thursday, February 20, 2025, police in Grand Bahama arrested two men at a residence on Alan Circle after discovering suspected dangerous drugs.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS-On Thursday, February 20, 2025, police in Grand Bahama arrested two men at a residence on Alan Circle after discovering suspected dangerous drugs.
According to initial reports, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant after 7:00 p.m. and found a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana. As a result, the two occupants, aged 48 and 33, were arrested.
The suspected drugs weigh approximately 12.5 pounds and have an estimated street value of $25,000. The investigation is ongoing.
Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.
By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.