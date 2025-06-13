Two arrested in firearm and ammunition seizure on Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Grand Bahama arrested two individuals on Thursday, June 12, 2025, following the discovery of a firearm and ammunition.

According to initial reports, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department executed a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. at a residence on Indian Man Road. During the search, a firearm and a quantity of ammunition were recovered.

A 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both occupants of the home, were taken into custody.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.