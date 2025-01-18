Two arrested in Eleuthera following drug seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Friday, 17th January 2025, police in Eleuthera seized a quantity of suspected drugs, leading to the arrests of two individuals.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Friday, 17th January 2025, police in Eleuthera seized a quantity of suspected drugs, leading to the arrests of two individuals.
According to initial reports, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Cupid’s Cay, where they discovered suspected marijuana. The two male occupants, aged 69 and 25, were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.
The suspected drugs weighed one (1) pound and five (5) ounces, though the estimated street value is currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.
By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.