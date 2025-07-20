Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Two arrested in drug seizure on Grand Bahama

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA —- Police on Grand Bahama arrested two men and seized a quantity of suspected drugs on Saturday,
19th July, 2025, sometime around 7:00 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on intelligence, conducted a stop-and-search of a vehicle travelling on West Sunrise Highway. During the search, a large quantity of suspected Marijuana was found, along with over four thousand dollars suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

Consequently, this led to the arrest of the two male occupants, aged 49 and 42 years old.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.

Estimated Weight: 4.2 pounds
Estimated Street Value: $4,633.60

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture