Two arrested in drug seizure on Grand Bahama

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA —- Police on Grand Bahama arrested two men and seized a quantity of suspected drugs on Saturday,

19th July, 2025, sometime around 7:00 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on intelligence, conducted a stop-and-search of a vehicle travelling on West Sunrise Highway. During the search, a large quantity of suspected Marijuana was found, along with over four thousand dollars suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

Consequently, this led to the arrest of the two male occupants, aged 49 and 42 years old.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.

Estimated Weight: 4.2 pounds

Estimated Street Value: $4,633.60