Two arrested in drug and ammo bust

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, shortly after 2:00 p.m., seized a quantity of ammunition and suspected marijuana during an operation conducted by officers from Operation Black Scorpion.

According to preliminary reports, officers executed search warrants at two residences on West Street, where they discovered the contraband. As a result, two male occupants, aged 73 and 35, were arrested and are currently assisting with the investigation.

The confiscated marijuana weighed approximately 3.2 lbs., with an estimated street value of $3,200.

Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative between the police and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.