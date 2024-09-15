Two arrested following firearm, ammunition and suspected drugs seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Saturday September 14, 2024, officers from Operation Ceasefire including members of the

Royal Bahamas Defence Force confiscated a firearm, a quantity of assorted ammunition, and suspected marijuana, resulting in the arrests of two (2) males ages 26 and 39.

According to initial reports, around 8:00 p.m., officers acting on information arrived at a property on Danza Close, off Kemp Road, and searched the immediate area, resulting in the discovery and confiscation of the contrabands, as well as the subsequent arrest of the two males.

Investigations are ongoing.