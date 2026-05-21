Two arrested after police recover illegal firearm and suspected marijuana during search operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 29-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man have been arrested following the seizure of an illegal firearm and suspected hydroponic marijuana during a police operation on Quakoo Street.

Officers assigned to Operation Black Scorpion executed a search warrant shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday and reportedly discovered an illegal firearm along with a small quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana inside a residence.

Police also detected a strong odour of suspected marijuana coming from a nearby abandoned house, where an additional quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana was allegedly found concealed inside a vent. The suspected drugs recovered carried an estimated combined street value exceeding $7,900.

The Drug Enforcement Unit continues investigations.