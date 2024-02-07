Two American women allege police failure after reporting drugging and rape

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The two American women who were allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Freeport Grand Bahamain claimed that the Royal Bahamas Police Force “failed” them.

Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dodson claimed that following the alleged rape they had to demand a rape kit and also alleged that they tested positive for multiple drugs that were put inside their beverages while visiting the beach.

They claimed that their alleged attackers were workers at a local resort and alleged that they were drugged. Their interview aired last night on LEX 18, a news station in Lexington Kentucky.

Police have arrested two men, a 54-year-old of Eight Mile Rock and a 40-year-old male from South Bahamia for the alleged incident.