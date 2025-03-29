Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Twenty-six RBDF Marines have been deployed to help fight GB fires

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The 26 marines from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), deployed to Freeport, Grand Bahama to assist with the ongoing bushfires, have just arrived at the Grand Bahama International Airport. They were warmly welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey, Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard, and other Members of Parliament from the Free National Movement.

Officials have stated that while they cannot provide an exact timeline for the officers’ return, the priority remains on bringing the fires under control. Firefighters have been working tirelessly to combat the blazes across various parts of Grand Bahama since Friday morning.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture