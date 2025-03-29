Twenty-six RBDF Marines have been deployed to help fight GB fires

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The 26 marines from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), deployed to Freeport, Grand Bahama to assist with the ongoing bushfires, have just arrived at the Grand Bahama International Airport. They were warmly welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey, Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard, and other Members of Parliament from the Free National Movement.

Officials have stated that while they cannot provide an exact timeline for the officers’ return, the priority remains on bringing the fires under control. Firefighters have been working tirelessly to combat the blazes across various parts of Grand Bahama since Friday morning.