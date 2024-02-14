Twenty-nine proposals submitted to develop solar microgrids in Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Energy and Transport disclosed yesterday that it has received 29 proposals in response to its request for proposal (RFP) from companies interested in developing solar microgrids in the family islands.

The ministry stated in a release that the RFP concluded on February 9, with approximately 29 proposals submitted.

“The proposals are presently under evaluation. Following the completion of the evaluation process, a further update will be provided,” the ministry stated.

It also indicated that the RFP for New Providence Micro-Grids and New Energy Generation via Renewables with Energy Storage Systems remains open for proposals. The ministry added that site tours will conclude on February 18th, questions regarding the RFP for New Providence are due by February 23rd, and the closure and proposal due date is March 28th.

Firms were invited to submit their proposals to generate between 30 and 50 percent of renewable energy for various sites, initially in Eleuthera, the Exumas, Long Island, Abaco, Andros, Bimini, Rum Cay, San Salvador, and the Berry Islands. The Government has encouraged Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to propose a comprehensive micro-grid solution comprising approximately 25 MW of renewable energy and an additional 90 MW of prime power generation.