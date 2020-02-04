Turnquest seeking reelection “for the moment”

DPM says the FNM’s record “reflects a successful administration”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While expressing “comfort” in his current role as deputy leader of the Free National Movement (FNM), East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest said yesterday he is seeking reelection “for the moment”.

He was responding to questions about his political future while on ILTV’s “Beyond The Headlines” with host Clint Watson.

When asked whether the Free National Movement has launched its election campaign, Turnquest characterized a recent event held by the party as a town meeting.

He said it was intended to present information to the Bahamian public though there were some elements of a rally.

Asked about his plans to seek reelection, Turnquest said: “For the moment, yes.”

Pressed on whether he is considering changing roles, the minister continued: “I am very comfortable in being the deputy prime minister and minister of finance and we will see. I serve at the pleasure of the prime minister of my party, and we will see.”

He was also asked if he will continue to serve as deputy leader.

He responded: “I serve at the pleasure of the voting delegates. If they have me, I will be here”.

Turnquest, a newcomer to politics in the 2017 general election, won the seat for East Grand Bahama, crushing the Progressive Liberal Party’s Preston Cooper by over 2,000 votes — 3,679 votes compared to 1,626 votes.

The FNM won seven of the 10 Family Island seats.

Overall, it secured 35 of 39 seats.

Record

Turnquest expressed confidence of a reelection for the Free National Movement, insisting the government has made significant inroads to improve the lives of Bahamians

He also said the government has fulfilled many of the promises it made to the electorate, though there is a lot more work to be done.

The minister added he is satisfied with the performance of the Minnis administration, though he acknowledged that upon reflection there is always room for improvement.

“Overall, we have done a reasonable job and I think that we can be pleased with where we are, recognizing that there are still those Bahamians who are suffering, who need attention and they deserve the resources of the government to help them uplift their condition,” Turnquest said.

He continued: “We get caught up sometimes in the noise, but it is the results that you have to judge,” he said.

“I think at the end of this term, when you judge the accomplishments of this government against the promises that it made, it will reflect a successful administration.

Turnquest added: “I think you have to look at where we were and where we are now, and the vision that the government has for The Bahamas in the next two and a half years, and beyond.

“There is no doubt that the work that we are doing is hard work. It requires change and as we know change is never easy. It requires patience by the citizenry. That is something too that we are not necessarily used to; being responsible for ourselves.

“The modernization of government; that has been impressive thus far and the plans for the next two years is just fantastic in terms of where are going to take ourselves in terms of digitization and the access that people will have directly to government and government services.

“The information that is being presented to the Bahamian people so they can make informed decisions themselves, and I wish more people would inform themselves before they speak. I think the future is exciting and I think when the final mark book is presented it is going to reflect favorably that the government moved the ball forward for the betterment of The Bahamas.”