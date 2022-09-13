TURNING THE CORNER: Nassau Container Port sees TEU volume jump 20 percent year-over-year in July

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Arawak Port Development Company’s president and chief executive Dion Bethell said yesterday that the Nassau Container Port’s operator was getting back to its pre-COVID performance, with July having been “one of the best months we have seen in quite a while”.

For the month of July, the Nassau Container Port saw the total imported TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) reach 6,541. This reflects a 20 percent increase over the 5,443 TEUs imported during the same month in 2021.

Stating that there were over 6,5000 TEUs in the month of July, Bethell reported that “things are moving in a positive direction in terms of pre-COVID performance.

“We saw an uptick in general store merchandise and we assume that was in relation to back to school. Unlike the previous years during COVID, there was uncertainty about whether kids would be going back in the classroom. With no uncertainty this year, imports of school supplies, shoes, etc increased in preparation for that. The importers don’t wait until August but start in July.”

Bethell noted that imports of perishable goods also increased in recent months as wholesalers sought to meet the demands of local resorts that were experiencing more visitor traffic.

“Hotel occupancies were higher than in previous years and the wholesalers had to stock up to keep up the demand for the likes of Baha Mar. We saw a lot of that during June July and August.

“It looks like we are turning the corner even though prices continue to climb,” said Bethell.