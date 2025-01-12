TUC president expresses frustrations with government ahead of industrial action

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson expressed frustration on Sunday, stating that despite regular meetings with Prime Minister Philip Davis and government ministers, the union has not received the respect and support needed to address persistent labor concerns.

Ferguson’s remarks came after Minister of Labour Pia Glover Rolle issued a statement acknowledging the union’s pending strike action and outlining the government’s efforts to prepare for the disruption. Glover Rolle questioned the need for industrial action, pointing to ongoing meetings aimed at resolving labor disputes.

In a voice note to union members, Ferguson criticized the government for failing to deliver on commitments made in the Memorandum of Understanding signed during their time in opposition. He claimed the government’s promises have amounted to little more than empty assurances.

“As my mother used to say, a promise is a comfort to a fool. Well, we are not fools, and we now say enough is enough,” Ferguson stated. “In the morning, we will demonstrate that we have had enough, and the powers that be will feel the might of the workers.”

Bahamas Nurses Union President Muriel Lightbourne confirmed that the TUC recently convened a meeting with leaders of 14 unions under its umbrella to discuss unresolved issues. These include delays in appointments, confirmations, promotions, reclassifications, allowances, vacation disputes, outstanding industrial agreements, and instances where employers have allegedly refused to negotiate.

The unions have signaled their intent to push forward with industrial action, citing a lack of meaningful progress on these long-standing matters.