LocalMay 1, 2024 at 12:12 pm Chloe Stuart
TUC lashes out at Lyford Cay Club following employee termination

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- President of  the Trade Union Congress (TUC)  Obie Ferguson expressed  concern Wednesday morning for workers at Lyford Cay Club  alleging unfair treatment.

His frustration comes as the Lyford Cay Club allegedly terminated a former employee Richette Dean who held the position as the Director of Rooms; refusing to sign a revised contract to report to a Co- Managing Director instead of the Managing Director.

Ferguson highlighted that these allegations have sparked an outcry and scrutiny to labor practices and inequality in country.

Attempts to reach officials at Lyford Cay Club were unsuccessful. This is a developing story.

