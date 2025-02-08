Tsunami threat issued for the Caribbean

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued a statement advising that there is the potential for elevated seas in the Southeast Bahamas (Ragged Island, Crooked Island, Acklins, Mayaguana, and Inagua), as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands between 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm, EST.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred about 130 miles off from George Town, Cayman Islands, and resulted in a tsunami threat being issued for the Caribbean as well as Eastern Central, and South America.

“Coastal residents living along the eastern and southern shorelines of these areas are advised to remain vigilant for possible changes in conditions,” the statement said.