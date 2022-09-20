“TROUBLING”: FNM calls on government to deliver on Grand Bahama hotel sale and airport redevelopment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement yesterday called the decision to extend the closing of the Grand Lucayan sale for a third time “troubling and disheartening” to Grand Bahama residents.

In a statement, the party said the complex transaction needed the personal and focused attention of Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper.

“Back in May 2022, and with much fanfare, pomp, and pageantry, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Chester Cooper, proudly announced the sale of the Grand Lucayan for $100 million with a 60-day closing,” read the statement.

“We are now on the third extension of that closing and the entire nation is worried that DPM Cooper will not deliver as promised.”

The FNM statement continued: “The Free National Movement, that purchased the hotel to halt its potential closure and abandonment by the previous owner, wants this hotel to be reopened and the promised jobs and positive economic impact to be delivered. COVID is now behind us and the catastrophic effect of that once-in-a-century event should no longer be preventing the redevelopment of that hotel. It just needs focus and attention!”

The party also called for more details on the redevelopment of the island’s airport via a Public Private Partnership (PPP). It questioned whether the failure to conclude plans on the airport was hampering the closure of the hotel sale.

The statement read: “We have no idea who are the potential partners, no idea of their experience in airport redevelopment and management, no idea of the level of investment required, no idea of the extent of the redevelopment, and no idea of the structure of the transaction.

“In short, the Bahamian people know nothing about the redevelopment of the Grand Bahama International Airport and are beginning to wonder if any transaction is close to a conclusion or just, once again, more promises from a PLP Government that is long on talk but short on results.

“Finally, the FNM is concerned that the failure to conclude a plan on the redevelopment of the airport is, in some way, hampering the closure of the sale of the Grand Lucayan. After all, until the airport is fixed and airlift into Grand Bahama is resumed, it will be difficult for any future operator of the hotel to deliver on the occupancy levels that it has projected.”

It added: “In short, DPM Cooper needs to deliver, urgently, on his long overdue dual promises of selling the Grand Lucayan and redeveloping the Grand Bahama International Airport. “