Tropical Water, an eco-friendly artesian spring water by Florida-based MSPFLA, Inc., is expanding to The Bahamas through The Bristol Group in Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — MSPFLA, Inc., based in Pensacola, Florida, and Nassau’s Bristol Group, the country’s top beverage wholesaler, will distribute the Tropical Water brand throughout The Bahamas. This partnership introduces a sustainable canned water option for both visitors and locals seeking alternative packaging for bottled water.

Daniel Rogers from MSPFLA said, “Bristol Distribution is exactly the partner we were looking for in The Bahamas—a distributor with a robust network serving wholesale and retail channels across the country, along with a commitment to sustainable brands like our Tropical Water line. Tropical Water represents more than just premium artesian water in reusable, eco-friendly cans. Each sip offers the dream of a sandy beach while supporting environmental sustainability,” Rogers said.

Sandy Rolle, SVP of Bristol Distribution, shared her excitement: “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering alternative bottled water packaging that our clients have been asking for. By choosing Tropical Water, we’re helping to preserve our country’s natural beauty and resources. Tropical Water should be on shelves in a few weeks.”

