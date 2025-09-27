Tropical Storm warning issued for Central and Northwest Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for:

The Central Bahamas: Exuma, Cat Island, Long Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador, and Ragged Island.

The Northwestern Bahamas: Berry Islands, Andros, New Providence, and Eleuthera.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to these islands within the next 36 hours, with heavy rainfall and flooding, according to the Bahamas Meteorology Department.

The Disaster Risk Management Authority urges all residents in the warning areas to complete preparations immediately and monitor official updates.