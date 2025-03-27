Tropical Gyro expands business model through franchising

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Tropical Gyros, a Bahamian restaurant, is expanding its reach as it prepares to open new locations on Delaporte, Carmichael Road and Turks & Caicos, according to its owner Kevin Culmer.

Culmer shared the exciting news about the company’s growth with Eyewitness News on Wednesday morning and highlighted its potential to empower more Bahamians with opportunities for entrepreneurship

As Tropical Gyros continues to grow, Culmer said that he remains committed to maintaining the company’s high standards of quality and service. His vision is to see the business become a model for local entrepreneurs, offering them the tools and resources they need to succeed.