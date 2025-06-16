Tropic Ocean Airways Launches Scheduled Flights Between Fort Lauderdale and North Eleuthera

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – June 16, 2025 – Tropic Ocean Airways is pleased to announce the launch of scheduled flights between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and North Eleuthera (ELH), beginning Friday, June 20, 2025. The new route will operate three times weekly, providing travelers with a convenient and reliable connection to North Eleuthera and nearby Harbour Island, Governor’s Harbour, and Spanish Wells.

Tropic Ocean Airways also continues to offer private charter flights directly to Harbour Island, landing their amphibious aircraft in front of Valentine’s Resort & Marina—bypassing North Eleuthera entirely for the most seamless arrival experience available.

In response to increased demand, the airline is also expanding capacity on its Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – Bimini (NSB) route, which currently operates seven days a week, as well as Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – Marsh Harbour (MHH), which operates three days per week.

Tropic also offers on-demand private charters throughout the 700 islands of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys, and the Northeast U.S.

“We’ve had our eye on North Eleuthera for quite some time,” said Rob Ceravolo, CEO of Tropic Ocean Airways. “With a clear gap in the market, this is the perfect time to introduce a service our customers have been requesting for years. Whether flying scheduled or private charter, we’re excited to offer a solution that blends convenience, flexibility, and the high-touch experience Tropic is known for.”

As Tropic Ocean Airways expands its footprint across Florida, the Bahamas, and the East Coast, its mission remains focused on connecting travelers to exclusive island destinations via a mix of scheduled and private charter flights aboard its fleet of wheeled and amphibious aircraft.