Tribute to Hon. J. Henry Bostwick KC

Dear Editor,

The Honourable J. Henry Bostwick, a nation builder and titan at the criminal bar, has gone home to take his rest.

Uncle Henry, as I affectionately called him, was solidly grounded as a God-fearing man. For decades, he was an active member of the Vestry of Christ the King Anglican Church. Many bishops, priests, and parishioners benefited from his support and sage advice.

Talk to Dame Janet—Aunt Janet—about the man she called “my Henry,” and speak with any member of the Bostwick family (of which he was Patriarch), and you will see clear evidence of the fact that he was a family man. For him, the concept of “family” extended to community. He was a surrogate father to scores of Bahamians. Whenever his advice was sought, he was there. I can personally attest to this fact.

Uncle Henry and Aunt Janet were in frontline politics at the same time. They supported each other, and he was very proud of her national and international accomplishments, which could not have been achieved without his support. Both of them demonstrated how spouses could and should support each other as each tried to fully develop their God-given gifts. They also supported each other in legal practice at the Bostwick & Bostwick law firm, where many were mentored—including some now serving as Justices of the Supreme Court.

There are four aspects of his contribution to national development that I wish to highlight.

First is his example that where one begins one’s life journey does not determine one’s destiny. He frequently spoke of the fact that one of his first jobs, if not his first job, was as a waiter. He became a leader at the Criminal Bar, Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, and President of the Senate.

Second is his role in the preservation of democracy in The Bahamas. The formation of the FNM, then the BDP, the FNDM, and again the FNM, can and should be seen as a period of struggle and commitment to preserve democracy in The Bahamas. As we acknowledge today’s evidence of the fragility of democracy and the challenges that he and others would have faced at that time in the political history of The Bahamas, surely we must thank him for his role in the preservation of democracy and nation-building.

Third is his role in the protection and preservation of the Rule of Law in The Bahamas. Without question, The Bahamas is seen as a safe haven for domestic and foreign investment. A contributing factor is respect for the Rule of Law. He served as President of the Bar Association and, in 1994, took Silk (was appointed Queen’s Counsel). It was well understood at the Bar that J. Henry Bostwick took seriously his duty to the Court as a member of the Bar and subsequently the Inner Bar. He loved the law, understood the importance of Lady Justice being seen to equally protect every member of our community, and spared no effort in ensuring that clients—from the impecunious to the “well-heeled”—understood and benefited from his commitment to this principle.

Fourth is mentorship. Many who came under his guidance—whether in courtrooms, political halls, or church pews—testify to the way he shaped their thinking, sharpened their values, and instilled in them the importance of public service.

In acknowledgement of his national service, he was invested as a Companion of the Order of The Bahamas in 2020.

Another patriot, filled with charisma and passion for service, has gone to meet his Lord and Saviour.

May Aunt Janet, the children, grandchildren, and extended family be comforted by their wonderful memories of the Honourable J. Henry Bostwick, who with dedication, passion, and commitment served his God, family, and nation.

May he rest in peace.

Yours sincerely,

Allyson Gibson