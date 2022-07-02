TRENDING UP: Out island resorts eyeing strong July and August

Room nights sold and room revenue holding at 80 percent of 2019 numbers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Out Island resort properties are eyeing a strong July and August, according to Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board (BOIPB) executive director Kerry Fountain, who noted that room nights sold and room revenue were holding steady at 80 percent of 2019 levels.

Fountain told Eyewitness News, “COVID has changed a lot of things over the last few years, but now that we’re seeing some light at the end of the tunnel there is a tremendous appetite for travel.

“That is a great thing for us especially when you add the fact that the cost to get to The Bahamas has been reduced with the elimination of the travel visa and testing.

“All of those things bode well for us having a good July and a good August.

“September and October are what they are, given that they are peak months for hurricanes.

“We have also made traveling to the islands more affordable not just for visitors, but also for residents who want to explore the country by continuing our Two Fly Free promotion.”

Fountain continued: “In a nutshell, we are looking forward to a good July and a good August.

“For January through May, room nights sold and room revenue are at 80 percent compared to 2019 which was a record year for us.

Fountain stressed that making travel to the Family Islands affordable is a key focus of the BOIPB and the reason it is pushing its airfare credit and two fly-free promotions vigorously.

“During COVID a lot of pilots and flight attendants retired and the airlines are now in the process of filling those vacancies,” he said.

“The air seat capacity is still not up to what it was in 2019.

“There is more demand and less supply and the prices of airline tickets, apart from fuel cost increases can also be attributed to the fact that there is less capacity and greater demand.

“That’s what we have been continuing our promotions to make the cost of coming here as affordable as possible.”