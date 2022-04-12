TREKKING UPWARD: COVID infections increase 43 percent last month

Nearly half of new infections linked to travel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Coronavirus cases have increased 43 percent in the last month compared to the month prior — a potential indication of an upward trend as The Bahamas awaits gene sequencing of 100 samples to determine the presence of the omicron subvariant BA.2 in the country.

Data gleaned from the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, shows there were 540 cases recorded in February compared to the 775 cases recorded last month.

In the last week, April 3-9, there were 51 infections.

Of them, 24 or 47 percent had a history of travel in the last 14 days.

Last week, Eyewitness News reported that health officials were carefully monitoring the new omicron subvariant that has spiked cases in both the United States and the United Kingdom, where it has become the dominant strain.

When contacted, Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes said it is still not yet known if the strain will cause another surge.

“We do have to watch that carefully,” Forbes said.

“Travel is a risk for getting and spreading COVID, that is absolutely true.

“And so, you do have to take precautions when you travel.

“And we do have to follow the numbers and the cases of COVID that are being reported carefully

“We do have to keep an eye on that because we know that we too can experience an increase in cases, especially in light of circulating variants and other things — our behavior, so that’s important to look at.”

Last week, the Pan American Health Organization said as cases surge in Europe and East Asia due to omicron BA.2, countries in the region ought to “remain vigilant and urgently close vaccination gaps”.

“While COVID cases and deaths have dropped across much of the region, countries have reported more than 620,000 new cases each week,” PAHO said of the region.

“And in parts of North America and the Caribbean, where Omicron is becoming the predominant variant, new infections are beginning to rise.”

Key indicators of the country’s epidemiology include the average positivity rate, mortality rate and hospitalizations, all of which remain in line with the World Health Organization’s recommended levels.

In the last week, hospitalized cases have remained between eight and 10 — down from the 97 hospitalized cases reported on January 31, during The Bahamas’ fourth wave.

The average positivity rate — testing compared to positive cases – stands at just over five percent.

There were 25 deaths reported in February and another 18 deaths reported in March — though many of those deaths occurred in previous months.

Last Wednesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed that a Grand Bahamian man died of COVID-19 on March 20.

In response to the threat of the subvariant, which has been deemed a variant of concern, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said the government stands prepared to adjust protocols if and when needed.

For the moment, restrictions remain relatively low.

Mask wearing remains optional in resorts and in open spaces where there is social distancing.

The testing requirement for inter-island travel, for both vaccination and unvaccinated travelers, fell away recently, according to officials.

The full impact of this incremental easing of restrictions remains to be seen as health experts maintain that adherence to health protocols, vaccination and taking booster jabs offers effective protection against all strains.

Ultimately, health officials have said new variants will continue to emerge without high global vaccination coverage.

At last report, The Bahamas’ vaccination rate stands at 51 percent of those who are eligible.

Yesterday, the United States Embassy in Nassau confirmed the US will provide another $1.5 million in “urgent” COVID-19 vaccine assistance to Caribbean countries.

These countries, include The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

“The assistance will help countries conduct vaccination campaigns, overcome vaccine hesitancy, and increase vaccination rates,” the embassy said.

“It will also help governments launch engagement activities, train healthcare workers, and combat misinformation.

“While the rate of new cases in The Bahamas has declined significantly, the global COVID-19 pandemic is not over and fewer than half of all Bahamians are vaccinated.”

The additional funding builds on the nearly $63 million in COVID-19 funding provided by USAID to the Caribbean.