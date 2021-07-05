TRAVEL REVIVAL: Cruise port expects 60K visitors in July amid tourism rebound

“We have more than just homeport vessels coming in”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau Cruise Port executives say the port will receive an estimated 60,000 visitors this month as the cruise segment slowly begins to rebound.

Its top executive, Mike Maura, told Eyewitness News: “We’re quite busy and excited.

“We have more than just homeport vessels coming in. We have MSC starting back up. We have Disney starting in August. We have Norwegian starting in September. Currently, we have many Royal Caribbean vessels coming in this month.

“We are quite busy and excited about [it]. We expect even Carnival to start at the end of July as well.”

Maura noted that while projected passenger volumes are only a fraction of pre-pandemic levels, the uptick in cruise business bodes well for the country’s cruise segment and industry stakeholders dependent on the cruise business.

He noted that in July 2019, the port received 95 ships with approximately 285,000 passengers.

“This July, we expect to receive 35 ships with an estimated 60,000 passengers,” said Maura.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has noted that “economic recovery” has begun in the country.