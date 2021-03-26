TRAUMATIZED: Family claims police shot their dogs “for nothing”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A family yesterday cried shame on police after officers allegedly entered their home in search of a suspect and shot two of the family’s pet pit bulls.

Perry Thompson, one of the residents of the home, said family members have been “traumatized” by the incident.

Thompson said around 7.25am on Wednesday, several officers “barged” into his home in search of his nephew, who lives in a house nearby.

He claimed the officers pointed a gun in his daughter’s face and told her to get out the way, but never showed a search warrant.

He said when he realized what was happening, he attempted to ask officers what was going on, only to be told: “Shut up before I lock you up.”

Thompson said he advised the officers that his nephew did not live in the home and proceeded to show them to the back house.

He said the officers broke down the front door of the home and began to search it.

One officer walked to the back door while other officers surrounded the building on the sides, where the dogs were being kept in a cage.

Thompson said the officer opened the back door and when one of the dogs walked inside, he allegedly shot the dog.

“He went outside and he shot the next dog. I don’t think that’s right,” Thompson insisted.

“The dogs were in cages. They let the dog in the house. They opened the door and let the dogs in.

“And the dogs are puppies. They are friendly dogs. They are not aggressive. They are my nieces and nephews’ pets. They play with them every day and they (police) just shoot the dogs for nothing.”

Thompson said when the shots went off, the children who were home at the time started “running up and down for cover”.

His nephew was ultimately taken into custody.

Thompson said both dogs, seven months old and 13 months old, were taken to the Bahamas Humane Society to be treated for their injuries.

One of the dogs lost its eye after a bullet went through the eye and out of the mouth and the other dog was shot near its neck.

The conduct of police when interacting with the public has come under fire recently following allegations that a young man was beaten while in custody at the Arawak Cay Police Station last month.