Transport Minister reveals traffic fatality statistics so far for the year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Transport Jobeth Coleby Davis has revealed that while traffic cops have seen an overall decrease in traffic fatalities in 2023 when compared to 2022; statistics indicate that there has been a significant uptick in female and motorcyclist traffic fatalities.

The minister said so far for the year there has been a 50% increase in female traffic fatality victims and a 50% increase in the death of motorcyclists.

Coleby-Davis also revealed that the 48 fatalities were all under the age of 45.