Transport & Housing Ministry urges caution as traffic fatalities rise

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Transport & Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis has expressed serious concern over the rise in traffic fatalities which have already exceeded last year’s numbers for the first five months.

In a statement yesterday it was noted that during the first five months of 2021, the number of traffic fatalities was 13. In 2022, the number of traffic fatalities rose to 19 and so far for 2023, the number of fatalities stands at 22.

Of the reported fatalities so far this year, most of the victims were the driver of a vehicle and 59 percent were under the age of 35.

The statement also noted that approximately, 78 percent of the fatal traffic accidents occurred between the hours of 4 pm to 8 am, with the majority occurring on the streets of New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The number of females that have died in traffic accidents so far for 2023 is 8, up from the three female fatalities in 2022 and the one female fatality in 2021.

“Considering the reported fatalities, the Minister of Transport & Housing and the Road Traffic Department are urging members of the public to exercise extreme caution on the roadways. Members of the public are urged to always drive within the speed limit, wear seat belts and obey all traffic laws.

“Do not drive a vehicle if you are under the influence of alcohol. Do not use mobile devices while driving,” the statement concluded.

Police recently issued a road safety advisory in the wake of a series of recent fatal accidents and traffic mishaps in the capital. Police have advised motorists to adhere to the rules and regulations that govern the streets, including traffic signals, not drinking while driving, not using cell phones while driving and not driving in excess of the speed limit.