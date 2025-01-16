Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

‘Transitional booklet to help ease introduction of 5% VAT regime on food items,’ DIR says

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Operations Manager at the Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) Dexter Fernander told reporters on Thursday morning that food store operators should not be fearful concerning how they will seamlessly transition to a newly implemented Value Added Tax (VAT) decrease on food items; the Prime Minister recently announced that VAT on food items at food stores will be decreased from 10% to 5% as of April 1, 2025.

Prime Minister Davis noted that the new tax regime has been implemented to ease the economic burden on the backs families throughout the country who are currently grappling with inflation.

Fernander explained that the shift in the current tax regime will be outlined in a transitional booklet which food store operators can expect to be released during government’s Mid-Year Budget Presentation.

He said the guide will provide a comprehensive rundown on how to handle current inventory and how to proceed with transitioning to the new tax regime of 5% on all food items, with exception of deli prepared foods.

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture