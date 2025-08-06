Transformational Leadership

Dear Editor,

Some have said in recent times that the Prime Minister and the PLP are “attacking” the media generally, and shutting down opposing voices within the media or any individual or entity that might disagree with their policy positions. The other day, the Prime Minister himself was falsely accused of co-opting the media and press by hiring some of its members. I have no knowledge of those allegations and will leave that to the political protagonists. As for me, I would prefer to dwell on more important issues that are of concern to the average Bahamian.

Political leaders come and go like clockwork. It is a great regret that during the tenure of most of them, nothing of real value gets done for or on behalf of the unwashed masses. Fifty-two years after Independence, many questions remain unanswered—much less attended to. Poverty still resides with many of us. While employment opportunities abound, especially here in New Providence, the basic problem is that many Bahamians are not trained for the jobs that are available.

As a nation, we have concentrated on academics as opposed to trade and vocational institutions. This must change, especially as the construction industry ramps up and more homes and commercial complexes are built and maintained. Mr. Leonard Sands of the Bahamas Contractors Association stated the other day that we are in urgent need of a construction education facility—without the red, white, and blue tape—where younger Bahamians would be able to acquire whatever skills they wish to develop.

Affordable housing continues to elude the masses, especially in New Providence and in most of the developed and emerging Family Islands. The long-debated and much-anticipated National Health Care Initiative is a must within the remaining months of this term in office for the Davis administration. Our infrastructure right here in New Providence needs to be strengthened. The Freeport International Airport must be rolled out within the next 18 months.

There is much work to be done, and it will take transformational leadership to complete many of the projects currently on the drawing board or in the pipeline. I have never sought to hide my political loyalty or stripes. I have long believed—and continue to hold the unshakable conviction—that the Rt. Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, KC, MP, is the Joshua who has inherited the mantle of our Bahamian Moses, the late, great, and deeply lamented Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling.

After wasting precious time wandering in circles, we as a people must now stand and demand from our political leaders that we launch a real crossing over the proverbial Jordan. There is no more time to waste. The Prime Minister is more than aware of the weight of history on his shoulders and the divine charge he has been obliged to accept.

Then the Lord said to Joshua: “Rise up now, you and all these people, and take them across the Jordan into the land of milk and honey, which I promised to your forefathers.” This is what Brave has to do. To God, who will provide the necessary transformational leadership—in all things, be the glory.

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.

Business Consultant & Talk Show Host