Trans advocates call for greater access to health and wellness support across the region

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lack of access to hormones and the limited amount of doctors who can treat gender transitioning people were flagged as a central challenge for transgender people living in The Bahamas, according to a regional study.

The updated study on LGBTQI+ discrimination in the region was presented at a United Caribbean Trans Network roundtable dialogue event, hosted in partnership with the United Nations Development Program.

“Having access to healthcare or mental healthcare is not easy, because we don’t have too many doctors here in The Bahamas who know about trans issues or […] that try to work with trans women or trans men,” said a Bahamian trans woman included in the study.

“My personal belief is that if you want to work with trans women and trans men, you should get the training for it. Though you might have training in psychology, you still need to understand our community.”

Based on the study, the local experience mirrors challenges faced throughout the region with just 21 percent of 119 trans and gender diverse respondents stating hormone replacement therapy was available to them.

Of those surveyed, 72 percent indicated that they never received testing for hormone levels or other medical supervision of hormone therapy.

Eighty-five percent of respondents said that they do not possess any government-issued identity document that matches their gender identity, and 84 percent said they have not changed their name on any official documentation.

Less than half of respondents (42 percent) were unemployed and stated they experienced depression and anxiety at some stage of their life (78 percent).

Only 24 percent indicated they were employed full-time, and 59 percent said that they had experienced police violence, such as verbal harassment, and sexual or physical violence, in their lifetime.

There were 20 participants from The Bahamas.