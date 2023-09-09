Trailblazing Bahamian golfer receives historic invite into US mid-amateur championship

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian golfer Richard Gibson Jr is etching his name in history as the first Bahamian to automatically qualify and be invited to play in the illustrious US Mid-Amateur Championship.

This prestigious event will occur at the esteemed Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, New York, from September 9 to 14, 2023.

At just 31 years of age, Gibson is currently ranked 246th globally.

RF Bank & Trust called his journey to the 42nd US Mid-Amateur Championship an “inspiring testament to his unwavering dedication, extraordinary talent, and relentless pursuit of excellence in golf.”

“RF Bank & Trust is proud to sponsor Mr. Gibson, the only Bahamian taking part in the tournament this year, as he prepares to compete on the global golfing stage. This sponsorship underscores our commitment to supporting aspiring athletes and promoting the values of sportsmanship and excellence within our community,” the company noted in a press statement.

“We are immensely proud to be a part of Richard Gibson Jr.’s journey as he competes in the US Mid-Amateur Championship,” stated David Slatter, VP and Group Head of Investments at RF Bank & Trust.

“Richard’s remarkable achievements signify a monumental moment not only for him but also for The Bahamas. His dedication and skill in the game of golf are truly remarkable, and we have no doubt that he will continue to make us all proud.”

The 42nd US Mid-Amateur Championship will host a total of 264 skilled golfers representing 20 countries, including The Bahamas, US, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, and England. The stakes will be high as they vie to secure a spot in the prestigious 2024 US Open and a coveted invitation to the Masters.

In addition, the champion will earn an exemption into the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Resort & CC, along with exemptions from qualifying for the next 10 U.S. Mid-Amateurs and the next 2 US Amateurs.

“RF Bank & Trust extends its best wishes to Richard Gibson Jr. as he prepares for the competition. We are confident that his exceptional performance and unwavering sportsmanship will continue to inspire young athletes across The Bahamas,” the statement continued.