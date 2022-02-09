TRAFFIC STANDSTILL: Cruise Port vendors raise concern over passenger rerouting stifling business

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Vendors operating at the Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) are expressing serious concern over the fate of their businesses, which they say have come to a virtual “standstill” over the past several days.

Tenants are making as little as $0 to $20, and this is not sustainable to keep a business open.

According to a communication obtained by Eyewitness News, tourist traffic has been halted since last Thursday when the usual exit for cruise passengers moved to a different location.

“We were already challenged with poor traffic flow because of the lack of adequate signage,” read a letter purportedly written on behalf of the vendors to the port’s operator.

“We were so close, but yet so far. It is even worse now.

“Most, if not all, of the visitors are going to the right after exiting the port. This move has literally shut down our businesses.

“We, the tenants, are humbly requesting that you reconsider your decision to reroute the visitors.“

The letter seen by Eyewitness News added: “We are also humbly requesting that you create a path, a walkway, so that the passengers could use the exit opposite where Via Café used to be.

“It is pointless for us to be here if the visitors are not aware that we are here, and this is and has been our livelihood for the past almost 19 years.

“This not only negatively affects the tenants, but staff also.

“Tenants are making as little as $0 to $20, and this is not sustainable to keep a business open. Therefore, if left unchanged, not only would staff lose their jobs, businesses would close down, which is not an option for us.”

Several attempts to reach Mike Maura, the Nassau Cruise Port’s CEO and director, were unsuccessful up to press time yesterday.

The cruise port, which concluded a successful $25 million IPO back in December, is undergoing a multimillion-dollar redevelopment.