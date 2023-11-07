TRAFFIC JAM: Atlantis contends Wendy’s will worsen traffic issues on Paradise Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — President and Managing Director of Atlantis Audrey Oswell, while raising concerns about the construction of a Wendy’s restaurant on Paradise Island, asserted that traffic congestion will become a major issue.

Oswell says there are already traffic congestion issues during shift changes on Paradise Island and believes that the introduction of the popular fast food restaurant in the shopping plaza, which sits adjacent to the Atlantis resort, will further exacerbate the issue.

To alleviate those concerns, Wendy’s has previously announced that the new location will not feature drive thru service.

Nevertheless, a traffic study on Paradise Island is currently being undertaken and Oswell is hopeful that its results will validate the resort’s opposition to the introduction of a Wendy’s restaurant to the current landscape of Paradise Island.