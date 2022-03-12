TRAFFIC IMPROVEMENTS AHEAD: Village Rd renovations could start next week and end in time for back-to-school

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Construction on the Village Road Improvement Project is being eyed for completion before school reopens in September, according to project officials.

Just under one mile of roadway is set to be repaired under the project, according to Albrion Symonette Jr, resident engineer on the project.

The project will include the design and installation of new water and electrical utilities; and design and construction of three traffic signalized junctions at Parkgate and Village Road and Shirley Street and Village Road.

The project will also include design and construction of junction improvements at Queen’s College/Bahamas National Trust, as well as signage and traffic markings at minor junctions.

Symonette noted that exploratory excavations commenced back in January.

“There has been some digging to identify utilities. We have water lines and power lines,” Symonette said, noting that some parts of Village Road consist of very old roadway, with some of the infrastructure dating back 40 years.

Knowles Construction and Development Company Ltd is the design/build contractor for the project.

Symonette noted: “The permanent works are projected to commence next week. We are waiting for the first shipment of pipes. We are looking to install power lines first.

“The current schedule is to be completed with works by September 2022. Our goal is to get work…done before schools reopen in September.

“We are in talks with Queen’s College, trying to coordinate our work schedule and minimize the impact on traffic in the area.”